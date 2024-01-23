Here are the opening dates for national park campground reservations

As camping has become increasingly popular, it can be hard to snag a coveted camping spot at State and National Parks around the country. Opening dates for reservations vary, and advance planning is a must if you want to make your great outdoor adventure a reality. So, when can you book your camping spot for 2024? Camping app The Dyrt—a source for camping availability, photos and reviews—has released its 2024 Camping Reservation Opening Dates Guide to help you plan ahead.

The free guide breaks down public campgrounds by state and category, identifying reservation opening dates for 2024 and even 2025. You can browse the guide by state, by park or by reservation window.

"The increasing popularity of camping has turned the reservations process into a competitive race, and you need impeccable planning to clinch your ideal spot, especially during holidays and local events," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "Every state and national park has its own time frame for opening up reservations. We decided to share our roundup of these dates with all campers to help them book their ideal camping experiences this year."

Miss out on your dream spot? The Dyrt offers alerts to The Dyrt PRO members. The app scans campsite openings and cancellations and texts users if a spot opens up. But the best way to ensure you can get a great camping spot this season is to plan ahead and know exactly when to book. Check out The Dyrt’s 2024 Camping Reservation Opening Dates Guide for everything you need to know about making your reservations.