It may seem premature to be already thinking about sending off holiday packages. But just to make sure no one’s got unrealistic expectations for getting those gifts into other people’s hands by Hanukkah (December 25 to January 2), Christmas (December 25) or Kwanzaa (December 26 to January 1), the U.S. Postal Service just shared its recommended shipping dates to ensure delivery before December 25. And impressively, it looks like the dates aren’t that far in advance—if you’re using express service, you can even get something in the mail as late as December 21.

Here are the recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25, so long as the addresses are in the lower 48 states:

USPS Ground Advantage service: December 18

First-Class Mail service: December 18

Priority Mail service: December 19

Priority Mail Express service: December 21

And if you’re sending to Alaska or Hawai’i:

USPS Ground Advantage service: 16

First-Class Mail service: December 18

Priority Mail service: December 19

Priority Mail Express service: December 20

If you’re sending packages internationally or to military addresses, you’ll need to look at this complete list of recommended holiday mailing and shipping dates. A few examples: sending to Mexico or Europe using first class or priority mail, the deadline is December 9, while sending to any military site has a deadline of November 4 for ground advantage service and December 9 for first class or priority mail.

And if you’ve already made those special purchases, you might consider sending early… like maybe even now. We all know those post office lines become longer when we get deeper into December. The postal service says, “The earlier you send, the better; don’t delay—mail and ship today!”

If you have questions on how to prepare your shipment or need free shipping supplies, click here. That site will also have information on your local post office’s location and hours.