Here is a list of the most promising jobs of 2018

New year... New job? Possibly.

LinkedIn scoured through its own huge database and determined "a list of the most promising jobs and in-demand skills" in 2018. In addition to that list, the site's study also highlights some stand-out trends that will, supposedly, bring Americans closer to that dream career—think: Customer is king! Technology is here to stay!

To rank each job, LinkedIn relied on five different components: salary, possibility of career advancement, number of job openings in the U.S., year-over-year growth in job openings and widespread regional availability.

Check out the list of the ten most promising jobs below and read through LinkedIn's study right here.

1. Engagement lead (median base salary: $93,000)

2. Software engineering manager (median base salary: $148,000)

3. Customer success manager (median base salary: $82,300)

4. Solutions architect (median base salary: $134,000)

5. Sales director (median base salary: $145,000)

6. Engineering manager (median base salary: $130,000)

7. Program manager (median base salary: $100,000)

8. Product manager (median base salary: $105,000)

9. Data scientist (median base salary: $113,000)

10. Enterprise account manager (median base salary: $180,000)