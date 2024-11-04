Election Day is tomorrow, so here’s what you need to know about the weather as you head to the polls. Most of the country will have smooth skies on Tuesday, November 5, but some spots could see storms, showers or even snow–just enough to add a bit of challenge to getting to the polls.

While a big weather shake-up could impact voter turnout, forecasters say Tuesday's outlook doesn’t look severe enough to keep dedicated voters at home. Swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan are gearing up for a rainy forecast, but it shouldn’t be enough to deter determined voters.

"The majority of voters are very dedicated and will find a way to get to the polls unless there is extreme weather going on such as a major snowstorm, torrential rainfall or severe thunderstorms," Senior Vice President of AccuWeather Evan Myers said.

In Wisconsin, rain is expected mainly in the morning and should clear up later, while Michigan might see rain off and on throughout the day. Voters in northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota will likely have drier conditions later in the day if they wait until after the morning rain clears.

Meanwhile, from southeast Texas through parts of Arkansas and Mississippi, thunderstorms could pop up on Tuesday. Voters braving the lines in these areas may need to keep an eye out for flash flooding, sudden downpours and lightning risks. AccuWeather’s forecast warns of potentially severe thunderstorms stretching from eastern Texas up to southern Michigan, so make a plan for staying dry on your way to the polls tomorrow.