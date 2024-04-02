Here’s how to stream the total eclipse from anywhere

The 2024 total eclipse is less than a week away. The total eclipse will travel from Texas to Maine, passing over 13 states in the U.S. If you’re not one of the lucky ones who live in or snagged a hotel, Airbnb or camping spot in the path of totality, you’re in luck: NASA will be streaming live from the path of totality on April 8.

Starting at 1pm EST, watch the eclipse “through the eyes of NASA” as NASA hosts live coverage with appearances by NASA experts and astronauts on board the space station. You can even get an inside look at NASA’s eclipse science experiments and watch parties taking place across the country.

The three hour broadcast will be chock full of great info as NASA broadcasts from the Glenn Research Center in Ohio and other locations including Carbondale, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Houlton, Maine; Indianapolis, Indiana; Kerrville, Texas; Niagara Falls, New York and Russellville, Arkansas. The broadcast will stream on NASA+ and the agency’s website and air on NASA TV.

To watch the eclipse without commentary, there will be a telescope-only feed on NASA Television’s media channel and YouTube. The telescope feed will incorporate views from multiple locations, and will be switched based on weather, the eclipse’s progress, and feed availability.

Check out all of NASA’s streaming options here and catch the eclipse live, no eclipse glasses needed.