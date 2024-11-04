Here's how to watch the results for 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

The 2024 Presidential Election is just two weeks away, and all eyes are on the U.S. Many voters have already gone to the polls for the early voting period, while others will vote on Election Day. When the results start to roll in—usually around 7pm EST—many will be watching the election results closely. While the numbers can change dramatically throughout the night, and the final tally may not be finalized for days or weeks after the election, the projections and analysis will come fast and furious on election night. Here’s how to watch as the results of the U.S. Presidential election come in.

When is the 2024 U.S. Election?

The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election is November 5, 2024.

Where to watch the U.S. Election

All major networks will be providing coverage of the election, with some offering more in-depth analysis than others. The major players will have their cutting-edge technology on full display with charts, graphs, maps and more. You can tune in on TV or streaming channels throughout the day, but the analysis and projections typically begin as the first polls start to close around 7pm EST. For a new option this year, Amazon will offer a special Election Night Live with Brian Williams program to Prime members.