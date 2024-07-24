Here’s the full list of Big Lots stores that are closing and why

Most of us have enjoyed rambling around a Big Lots store at some time or another—but maybe we should have gone more often. Big Lots announces closures of many of its locations throughout the U.S. We were just shopping in one last night—the cashiers were so nice, and it was sad to think they are likely out of a job now. These stores were always like a treasure trove of unexpected items, everything from a plug-in fireplace and mantel to an interesting snack aisle to patio furnishings. The store stocks items from production overruns, discontinued products and more, which explains the interesting hodgepodge of inventory. Right now, the chain’s website doesn’t mention anything about store closures, but members have gotten emails stating their local store is closing. Driving past these locations, a big banner announces the closure as well.
Why is Big Lots closing locations?
The company said that inflation and competition difficulties have made it hard to keep stores open, according to The Hill. Consumers just aren’t spending as much these days. Another chain that closed restaurants in May, Red Lobster, said that debt and a fiasco with an all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion caused the closure of almost 100 locations.
How many stores will be closing?
According to The Hill, the company, in an SEC filing, has said that between 35 and 40 locations could be closing, but the number looks far bigger. For instance, 60 locations in California are tagged for closures, and 89 others in the U.S. have closure notices on their individual websites.
Which stores have been confirmed for closing?
In California, these stores will close, according to Fox40.com:
- Anaheim: 1670 W Katella Avenue
- Anaheim: 6336 E Santa Ana Canyon Road
- Atascadero: 2240 El Camino Real
- Atwater: 1085 Bellevue Road
- Bakersfield: 1211 Olive Drive
- Bakersfield: 2621 Fashion Place
- Beaumont: 1782 E 2nd Street
- Camarillo: 353 Carmen Drive
- Santa Clarita/Canyon County: 19331 Soledad Canyon Road
- Chico: 1927 E 20th Street
- Concord: 2060 Monument Boulevard
- Corona: 740 N Main Street
- Culver City: 5587 Sepulveda Boulevard
- Delano: 912 County Line Road
- El Cajon: 1085 E Main Street
- Fairfield: 1500 Oliver Road
- Folsom: 9500 Greenback Lane
- Fresno: 7370 N Blackstone Avenue
- Gilroy: 360 E 10th Street
- Hercules: 1551 Sycamore
- Indio: 42225 Jackson Street
- La Mesa: 6145 Lake Murray Boulevard
- Livermore: 4484 Las Positas Road
- Lompoc: 1009 N H Street
- Long Beach: 2238 N Bellflower Boulevard
- Los Banos: 951 W Pacheco Boulevard
- Manteca: 1321 West Yosemite Avenue
- Merced: 665 Fairfield Drive
- Milpitas: 111 Ranch Drive
- Modesto: 3900 Sisk Road
- Oceanside: 1702 Oceanside Boulevard
- Ontario: 4430 Ontario Mills Parkway
- Placerville: 47 Fair Lane
- Rancho Santa Margarita: 30501 Avenida De Las Flores
- Redlands: 810 Tri City Center
- Riverside: 2620 Canyon Springs Parkway
- Rohnert Park: 565 Rohner Park Expressway
- Sacramento: 6630 Valley Hi Drive
- Sacramento: 8700 La Riviera Drive
- Salinas: 370 Northridge Mall
- San Bernardino: 499 W Orange Show Road
- Santa Clara: 3735 El Camino Real
- Santa Maria: 1417 S Broadway
- Santa Paula: 568 W Main Street
- Santa Rosa: 2055 Mendocino Avenue
- Simi Valley: 1189 Simi Town Center Way
- Stockton: 2720 Country Club Boulevard
- Temecula: 27411 Ynez Road
- Tracy: 2681 N Tracy Boulevard
- Turlock: 1840 Countryside Drive
- Ukiah: 225 Orchard Place
- Vacaville: 818 Alamo Drive
- Visalia: 2525 S Monney Boulevard
- Woodland: 52 W Court Street
Closures in other states include, according to The Hill:
- Alabama: Troy
- Arizona: Flagstaff, Glendale, Laveen, Mesa, East Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix (Ray Road, 75th Avenue, Bell Road, West Bethany Road, East Bell Road), Scottsdale, Tucson (North Oracle Road)
- Colorado: Aurora (South Parker Road), Grand Junction, Littleton, Longmont
- Connecticut: Manchester, Milford, Waterford
- Florida: Boca Raton, Bonita Springs, Clewiston, Coconut Creek, Destin, Hallandale, Hollywood, Miami Lakes, Orange Park, Orlando (Waterbridge Downs), Pompano Beach
- Georgia: Savannah, Thomson
- Illinois: Crest Hill, Lockport, Niles
- Indiana: North Indianapolis, Kokomo
- Kansas: Kansas City
- Louisiana: Lafayette, Natchitoches
- Maryland: Laurel, Lexington Park, Reisterstown
- Massachusetts: Dennis Port
- Michigan: Kentwood, Okemos, Portage, Ypsilanti
- Minnesota: Albert Lea
- Missouri: Kansas City (Washington Street), Saint Joseph, Saint Louis (Christy Boulevard)
- Montana: Helena
- New York: Carle Place, Centereach, Queensbury
- North Carolina: Durham (Avondale Drive)
- Oregon: Albany, Salem
- Pennsylvania: Clifton Heights, Exton
- South Carolina: Aiken, Chester, Newberry
- South Dakota: Rapid City
- Utah: Layton, Logan
- Vermont: Barre
- Virginia: Fredericksburg (Warrenton Road), Manassas
- Washington: Bellingham, Burien, Covington, Everett, Kent, Lacey, Lynnwood, Olympia, Port Angeles, Renton, Tacoma (72nd Street), Vancouver (SE 164th Avenue)
- Wisconsin: Fond du Lac, Menomonee Falls, Mount Pleasant, Sheboygan, West Bend
Good news for folks in Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, or Wyoming—none of your stores are going to be closing, but you might want to do some shopping there to ensure that stays the case.