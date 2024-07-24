Here’s the full list of Big Lots stores that are closing and why

Most of us have enjoyed rambling around a Big Lots store at some time or another—but maybe we should have gone more often. Big Lots announces closures of many of its locations throughout the U.S. We were just shopping in one last night—the cashiers were so nice, and it was sad to think they are likely out of a job now. These stores were always like a treasure trove of unexpected items, everything from a plug-in fireplace and mantel to an interesting snack aisle to patio furnishings. The store stocks items from production overruns, discontinued products and more, which explains the interesting hodgepodge of inventory. Right now, the chain’s website doesn’t mention anything about store closures, but members have gotten emails stating their local store is closing. Driving past these locations, a big banner announces the closure as well.

Why is Big Lots closing locations?

The company said that inflation and competition difficulties have made it hard to keep stores open, according to The Hill. Consumers just aren’t spending as much these days. Another chain that closed restaurants in May, Red Lobster, said that debt and a fiasco with an all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion caused the closure of almost 100 locations.

How many stores will be closing?

According to The Hill, the company, in an SEC filing, has said that between 35 and 40 locations could be closing, but the number looks far bigger. For instance, 60 locations in California are tagged for closures, and 89 others in the U.S. have closure notices on their individual websites.

Which stores have been confirmed for closing?

In California, these stores will close, according to Fox40.com:

Anaheim: 1670 W Katella Avenue

Anaheim: 6336 E Santa Ana Canyon Road

Atascadero: 2240 El Camino Real

Atwater: 1085 Bellevue Road

Bakersfield: 1211 Olive Drive

Bakersfield: 2621 Fashion Place

Beaumont: 1782 E 2nd Street

Camarillo: 353 Carmen Drive

Santa Clarita/Canyon County: 19331 Soledad Canyon Road

Chico: 1927 E 20th Street

Concord: 2060 Monument Boulevard

Corona: 740 N Main Street

Culver City: 5587 Sepulveda Boulevard

Delano: 912 County Line Road

El Cajon: 1085 E Main Street

Fairfield: 1500 Oliver Road

Folsom: 9500 Greenback Lane

Fresno: 7370 N Blackstone Avenue

Gilroy: 360 E 10th Street

Hercules: 1551 Sycamore

Indio: 42225 Jackson Street

La Mesa: 6145 Lake Murray Boulevard

Livermore: 4484 Las Positas Road

Lompoc: 1009 N H Street

Long Beach: 2238 N Bellflower Boulevard

Los Banos: 951 W Pacheco Boulevard

Manteca: 1321 West Yosemite Avenue

Merced: 665 Fairfield Drive

Milpitas: 111 Ranch Drive

Modesto: 3900 Sisk Road

Oceanside: 1702 Oceanside Boulevard

Ontario: 4430 Ontario Mills Parkway

Placerville: 47 Fair Lane

Rancho Santa Margarita: 30501 Avenida De Las Flores

Redlands: 810 Tri City Center

Riverside: 2620 Canyon Springs Parkway

Rohnert Park: 565 Rohner Park Expressway

Sacramento: 6630 Valley Hi Drive

Sacramento: 8700 La Riviera Drive

Salinas: 370 Northridge Mall

San Bernardino: 499 W Orange Show Road

Santa Clara: 3735 El Camino Real

Santa Maria: 1417 S Broadway

Santa Paula: 568 W Main Street

Santa Rosa: 2055 Mendocino Avenue

Simi Valley: 1189 Simi Town Center Way

Stockton: 2720 Country Club Boulevard

Temecula: 27411 Ynez Road

Tracy: 2681 N Tracy Boulevard

Turlock: 1840 Countryside Drive

Ukiah: 225 Orchard Place

Vacaville: 818 Alamo Drive

Visalia: 2525 S Monney Boulevard

Woodland: 52 W Court Street

Closures in other states include, according to The Hill:

Alabama: Troy

Arizona: Flagstaff, Glendale, Laveen, Mesa, East Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix (Ray Road, 75th Avenue, Bell Road, West Bethany Road, East Bell Road), Scottsdale, Tucson (North Oracle Road)

Colorado: Aurora (South Parker Road), Grand Junction, Littleton, Longmont

Connecticut: Manchester, Milford, Waterford

Florida: Boca Raton, Bonita Springs, Clewiston, Coconut Creek, Destin, Hallandale, Hollywood, Miami Lakes, Orange Park, Orlando (Waterbridge Downs), Pompano Beach

Georgia: Savannah, Thomson

Illinois: Crest Hill, Lockport, Niles

Indiana: North Indianapolis, Kokomo

Kansas: Kansas City

Louisiana: Lafayette, Natchitoches

Maryland: Laurel, Lexington Park, Reisterstown

Massachusetts: Dennis Port

Michigan: Kentwood, Okemos, Portage, Ypsilanti

Minnesota: Albert Lea

Missouri: Kansas City (Washington Street), Saint Joseph, Saint Louis (Christy Boulevard)

Montana: Helena

New York: Carle Place, Centereach, Queensbury

North Carolina: Durham (Avondale Drive)

Oregon: Albany, Salem

Pennsylvania: Clifton Heights, Exton

South Carolina: Aiken, Chester, Newberry

South Dakota: Rapid City

Utah: Layton, Logan

Vermont: Barre

Virginia: Fredericksburg (Warrenton Road), Manassas

Washington: Bellingham, Burien, Covington, Everett, Kent, Lacey, Lynnwood, Olympia, Port Angeles, Renton, Tacoma (72nd Street), Vancouver (SE 164th Avenue)

Wisconsin: Fond du Lac, Menomonee Falls, Mount Pleasant, Sheboygan, West Bend

Good news for folks in Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, or Wyoming—none of your stores are going to be closing, but you might want to do some shopping there to ensure that stays the case.