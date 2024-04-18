The unofficial start to summer is just over a month away. Memorial Day weekend is May 24-27, and many eager travelers are starting to plan their trips. Sunny clines and beach destinations are always high on the list for Memorial Day travel, but Priceline data reveals that a few unlikely destinations are trending this year. Here’s what’s popular for the holiday, as well as some cheap Memorial Day travel options.

Searches for destinations like Washington D.C., Charlotte, and Charleston have increased 20 percent, according to Priceline. Internationally, searches for Montreal have gone up 112 percent. Based on flight searches, the destinations that are getting the most buzz for Memorial Day travel are Salt Lake City, Honolulu, San Diego, Tampa and Dallas. Internationally trending destinations include Punta Cana, Santo Domingo and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Canun, Mexico; Toronto and Montreal, Canada and Nassau, Bahamas.

If you’re simply looking for a cheap getaway for Memorial Day weekend, the cheapest destinations based on average cost of a round trip flight are Raleigh ($186), Philadelphia ($224), Cincinnati ($253), Denver ($269), Pittsburgh ($281), Washington, D.C. ($282), San Francisco ($283), New York ($287), Norfolk ($294) and Atlanta ($297).