Here’s why you should join Time Out Loud, our brand-new global community

We’ve just launched an exciting way for readers to help shape Time Out content and win awesome prizes

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
USA Editor
Time Out Loud logo over a picture of King’s Cross in London
Image: Time Out / Ron Ellis / Shutterstock.com
Time Out wants to know what you think. Yes, you. We just launched an exciting new community for our readers in the U.S. It's called Time Out Loud, and it's where you'll tell us about yourself and your city, and share a bit about what's happening where you live. The best part? You can win loads of cool prizes simply for contributing. 

Are you into the local club scene? We want to know where to party and, of course, how to get in. Is trying out new restaurants your idea of a good time? Please, dish on where to go next. We're all ears when it comes to learning about great bars, amazing exhibits and anything else that's getting you out the door and exploring. That's exactly why we've created Time Out Loud.

As part of our global community of city-dwellers, you'll receive a couple of monthly texts with a few quick questions on trends, lifestyle preferences, and other stuff, and in return, you’ll get to help shape culture and inform our content.

Also each month, Time Out Loud members will be entered to win gift cards, cash prizes, and tickets, among other cool stuff. For the first set of questions, you’ll be entered to win a $100 Mastercard gift card. The more chats you do, the more likely you are to win prizes.

Ready to get involved? All you have to do is sign up here with your mobile number (and be over 18). There are no apps to download or forms to fill out, and the whole thing is completely anonymous.

We can't wait to hear from you!

