How to watch the Paris 2024 Paralympics in the U.S., including Opening Ceremony, channel and timings

Olympics fever is not over yet, as the Paris 2024 Paralympics are just around the corner. The Paralympic Games will showcase more than 4,400 Paralympic athletes competing in 22 sports for 549 medal events. Events include para archery, para athletics, para badminton, blind football, boccia, para canoe, para cycling, para equestrian, goalball, para judo, para powerlifting, para rowing, shooting para sport, sitting volleyball, para swimming, para table tennis, para taekwondo, para triathlon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis.

The Opening Ceremony is set to take place on the Champs-Élysées at the Place de la Concorde on August 28, with competition beginning on August 29. Here’s how to watch all the action.

What channel is the 2024 Paris Paralympics on in the U.S.?

The 2024 Paralympics will be broadcast on the NBCUniversal package of channels. A select number of events will be airing on CNBC, USA Network and NBC.

How to stream the 2024 Paris Paralympics and Opening Ceremony

All 22 Paralympic events will be available to stream on Peacock. Catch more than 1,500 hours of live coverage of the Paralympic Games. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will also provide streaming coverage via authentication.

When does the 2024 Paris Paralympics coverage start?

Coverage of the 2024 Paris Paralympics starts with the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, August 28 with pre-show coverage at 1pm ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by the Ceremony at 2pm ET. NBC Sports host Ahmed Fareed and 13-time Paralympic medalist Chris Waddell will anchor the Opening Ceremony coverage. There will be an encore presentation on NBC on August 31 at 9pm ET. Competition coverage begins on August 29.

Who are the key Team USA Paralympians?

The 225-member 2024 U.S. Paralympic Team roster features an equal split of men and women (110 apiece not including guides). Of the 141 returning Paralympians, three are six-time Paralympians. 78 athletes are making their Paralympic debut.

Team members to watch include 29-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long (swimming)—with 16 gold medals over her career, she is the second most decorated U.S. Paralympian of all time—six-time Paralympian Tatyana McFadden (track and field), dual sport phenomenon and the most decorated winter Paralympian of all-time Oksana Masters (para-cycling), McKenzie Coan (swimming), Kendall Gretsch (paratriathlon) and David Wagner (wheelchair tennis).

Find out more about the 2024 U.S. Paralympic Team at TeamUSA.com and on Team USA’s social channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.