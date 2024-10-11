For over 30 years, Universal Orlando Resort has been home to what is largely regarded as the world's premier Halloween event. During Halloween Horror Nights, the biggest horror franchises are brought to life through immersive haunted houses of movie-quality set design, the event's cornerstone. I’ve been visiting HHN—as its fans call it—for decades. Spooky season is my very own personal Super Bowl. And like any good Super Bowl, there’s great food.



In recent years, culinary pursuits are far from an afterthought but a draw to the event. As a longtime visitor, I’ve seen the progress firsthand. And horror enthusiasts with a spooky-sized appetite are in luck. HHN has evolved into a bona fide horror-themed food festival, dishing out wildly creative bites that draw inspiration from film and television's most iconic IPs, like this year’s Ghostbuster: Frozen Empire and A Quiet Place.

Photograph: Courtesy NBCUniversal Halloween Horror Nights 2024

It all began around a decade ago when the park introduced two dishes that would alter the course: twisted taters and pizza fries.



“They both started with our passion to give our guests delicious snacks that they could eat while in line for their next scare,” shares Robert Martinez, Jr., director of culinary and executive chef at Universal Orlando Resort. “We spent a good deal of time researching and bringing them to life. Little did we know how popular they would become.”



The two remain delicious staples of the horror season. A twisted tater is a fried spiralized potato served on a stick and topped with various seasonings. It’s salty and filling, and its portable nature makes it easy to grab while not missing a moment of the action. Pizza fries are straightforward but, nevertheless, delicious. Crispy golden French fries are topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and sausage. It’s also available in a vegan version. There’s such a cult following that these now iconic eats have even inspired park merchandise.

The overwhelmingly positive reaction to both from guests was the catalyst for the unexpected foodie renaissance of recent times.



“I want to say that three to four years ago, we started to see a shift in our guest’s interests,” Martinez, Jr. adds. “They became more vocal and used social media as a platform to communicate. And we listened. We took our marquee events like Mardi Gras and Halloween Horror Nights that have many fun entertainment components and made food and beverage an equal star.”

Photograph: Carly Caramanna for Time Out Ghostbusters booth at Halloween Horror Nights

And they’ve come a long way since pizza fries. Dishes today are miniature works of art, tiny tools that continue to immerse guests in storytelling. And it’s not just the food, but the outdoor kitchens from which these bites are served. Throughout the park, these elaborate free-standing structures are just as intricately detailed as the haunted houses, like this year’s impressive Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire-themed booth. Each year’s HHN adds dozens of new foods and cocktails to the park that guests won’t find on a regular park day.“Folks have learned they aren’t going to find just typical theme park food here and they know to come hungry,” Martinez, Jr. adds.

What to try at Halloween Horror Nights in 2024

For 2024, the team flexed their culinary muscles like never before with some of the most inventive eats to date. A dessert that brings to life the memorable (and bloody) scene from A Quiet Place is hands down this year’s standout. The Wooden Board Eclair, modeled after the basement steps from the film, is filled with spicy dark chocolate cream before being dipped in chocolate ganache and topped with a “bloody” nail. It’s a multi-sensory experience, simultaneously bringing you back to the chilling scene while tantalizing the taste buds.

Photograph: Carly Caramanna for Time Out This year’s most popular item? The adorable Mini Stay Puft S’more.

And it’s a classic ‘chicken or the egg’ scenario when it comes to the development of menus. “Some years we know we want to feature items that are trending, and we tap into the haunted house themes with those food items… and then other years, the haunted house theming is so strong that it allows the creativity to flow into many different delicious and gory directions,” Martinez, Jr. shares. This year’s most popular item? The adorable Mini Stay Puft S’more at Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire kiosk. A twist on the campfire favorite that beckons nostalgia, it’s served open-faced with made-from-scratch marshmallows that are emblazoned upon ordering with the silhouette of the franchise’s unforgettable character. Universal’s bakery produces thousands each day to keep up with the demand.

Returning food and drinks that are not to be missed

While menus are largely new each year, there are also returning fan favorites. In recent years, that would be the pizza skulls. Savory and zesty, the pizza dough skull is filled with mozzarella, pepperoni, and pizza sauce. I have no shame in admitting I easily down a half dozen of them throughout the season. Another go-to is the walking tacos, which Universal switches up each year with new toppings, like braised shredded beef. There are also menu items for those with dietary restrictions, like a vegan African lentil and potato Sambusa Coffin that’s hearty and packs layers of flavors. And if you’re in need of some liquid courage before visiting the houses, the themed cocktails are a must.

From A Quiet Place, the Raining Blood is a complex sip with Old Forester bourbon and smoked sea salt and served in a souvenir lightbulb. A returning event favorite, Ghoul Juice, combines rum with cherry brandy, mango nectar, and lime juice for a fruity, yet booze-forward sip. And regulars will always opt to purchase the souvenir light-up cup—which fans have nicknamed the ‘Blinky Cup.’

Photograph: Carly Caramanna for Time Out 'A Quiet Place'-themed cocktail at Halloween Horror Nights

Menus are well-rounded with both familiar tastes and others that push the limits. This year’s Slimer’s Korean Corn Dog pays tribute to the nostalgic green character’s favorite snack. The Fritos-crusted corn dog is coated with Cheetos powder and topped with ghost pepper spice, green sage derby cheese, and mozzarella. It’s one of those dishes that, on paper, sounds like it can’t possibly work—but it’s a flavor bomb that indeed does and, ultimately, has become a sleeper hit.

“The best part about Halloween Horror Nights is our guests are always expecting the unexpected,” Martinez, Jr. shares. “They are all coming to Universal Orlando to get a thrill, and that allows us to push the boundaries of franken-foods. At the end of the day, we do our best to make sure that what we are feeding our guests is as delicious as possible and if it scares you a little, then we did our job.”

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort is running select nights now through November 3, 2024. Tickets start at $83.