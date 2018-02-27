  • News
IHOP is giving away free pancakes today

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday February 27 2018, 11:42am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Dome Poon

Today is IHOP National Pancake Day (not to be mistaken with National Pancake Day, which is happening on March 4 this year). That, of course, comes with free pancakes for all!

Stop by any IHOP location today until 7pm (some spots are extending the offer to 10pm), and get ready to devour a free short stack of the chain's original buttermilk pancakes. No purchase required.

You should, of course, show your appreciation by paying it forward. IHOP is encouraging customers to donate any amount of money to a charity from a list that includes The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The effort is part of the chain's 60th anniversary goal: To raise $5 million to then give to charity.

Get ready to eat. 'Tis a good day indeed.

 

