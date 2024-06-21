Is everyone quiet vacationing this summer?

Sometimes, you’re at your workspace, and you just want to get up and go. You’re aware that your coworkers are traveling, and you feel stuck, sweaty, and snarly. So, you could do a sneaky little thing that’s called “quiet vacationing.” That’s just when you quietly withdraw to hit the beach for a few hours or run a fun errand. No one knows, and you return to your desk renewed and ready to work hard. That’s this summer’s trend, according to Dollar Flight Club, and odds are you’ve already taken a silent holiday like this before!

A Harris Poll on out-of-office culture shows that 37 percent of millennial workers have done just that, taken off without informing their manager. That breakdown of helping yourself to a brief, secret vacay across other age groups is 24 percent Gen Z, 24 percent Gen X, and 18 percent of Boomers.

Other furtive moves? Of all ages of workers, 31 percent have “moved the mouse,” to make it appear that they’re working when they’re not, while 30 percent have scheduled a work message to send outside of work hours to look like the sender is at their desk doing overttime.

It seems like we all need more time for fun. Surprisingly, this same report had 83 percent of respondents saying they were happy with their company’s paid time off/vacation policy. Even more surprisingly, 83 percent reported that they don’t use all their vacation days (what?!) So maybe it’s more a love of shenanigans and getting away with something that makes some people slip away from their desks and head for the sand.

On an ideal vacation day (paid for and communicated about), Americans prefer rest and relaxation (65 percent) and quality time with loved ones (50 percent). The top destinations are a day at the beach (37 percent), exploring a U.S. city (19 percent), or just flouncing down on the sofa... or even the bed (17 percent).

If you do take a silent vacation, just remember not to post the pics to Instagram where your boss might see them!