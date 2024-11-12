Americans are gearing up to escape the winter chill according to Tripadvisor’s newly released Winter Travel Index. More than half of U.S. travelers are planning winter vacations, with nearly all of them committed to traveling as much or even more than last year. These numbers indicate a busy travel season is just around the corner.

The Winter Travel Index—based on a survey of nearly 5,000 respondents—reveals that 91% of travelers are heading out to enjoy seasonal festivities, from winter wonderlands to vibrant cultural celebrations. Most plan on spending three to seven nights soaking in the holiday cheer. With work and school breaks aligning, many travelers are using the winter season as a serious escape. For some, winter travel has become the big trip of the year, with 28% of survey respondents planning to hit three or more cities during their main trip.

So, where are these travelers heading this winter? Many are trading snow for sand, flocking to international, tropical destinations like Cancun, Punta Cana and Los Cabos. Stateside favorites include the holiday haven New York City, entertainment-packed Las Vegas, and sunnier climes like Orlando, Honolulu, and Key West.

Despite rising travel costs, Americans are showing they’re willing to splurge, keeping travel high on their list of priorities this winter. Whether it’s chasing new experiences or revisiting favorite spots, winter wanderlust is alive and well.