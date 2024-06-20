It’s official: the McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal is coming soon

Rumors have been flying around for a while now, and McDonald’s has officially confirmed that the chain will launch a $5 Meal Deal at restaurants around the country starting on June 25.

The rumors, and the demand for a meal deal, kicked off earlier this year when a TikTok user went viral with a post about a secret $12 “dinner box” at a McDonald’s in Texas. The bundled meal included two cheeseburgers, four small fries, a 10-piece chicken nuggets, two Big Macs and sauces. McDonald’s clarified that franchises can create their own promotions at each location, but the new $5 Meal Deal is a legit nationwide deal.

“We heard our fans loud and clear–they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA. “Value has always been part of our DNA. We’re focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our drive thru or place an order through our app.”

So what’s in the Meal Deal? You’ll get your choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich with small fries, four-piece chicken McNuggets and a small drink—all for just $5.

The deals don’t end there, however. McDonald’s is currently running a Free Fries Friday deal. Just place an order for a minimum of $1 through the app to get a free small fries. On July 13, National French Fry Day, the deal gets even better: you can get free fries of any size with no purchase required to celebrate.