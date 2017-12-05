JetBlue is giving away unlimited flights for a year

It is called an All You Can Jet pass and it affords three very lucky winners the ability to fly anywhere that JetBlue flies to for free for an entire year.

Here is how to enter this oh-so-exciting giveaway: Now through December 15, book a non-refundable ticket directly on the airline's website. Yes, that's all it takes and there is no limit to the number of entries. The winners will be announced on December 27.

And, because JetBlue is the gift that keeps on giving, we highlight the airline's latest flash sale as well, which offers cross-country flights for as low as $15. Sure, you have to travel on specific dates and along specific routes, but, if you're offering us a $20 trip from Boston to New York, we'll take it no matter what restrictions that deal comes along with.

There is one flight we absolutely need to call out to: An $80 trip from New York to Cancun, Mexico departing at 2:43pm EST on December 31. Happy early New Year, folks!