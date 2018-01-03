  • News
JetBlue wishes us all a very happy 2018 with $39 cross-country flights

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday January 3 2018, 11:12am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Dharmesh Patel

The new year is already looking up: JetBlue's latest two-day flash sale includes cross-country flights for as low as $39.

To note: You have until January 4 at 11:59pm EST or local time (whichever comes first) to book your trip and you must travel between January 10 and April 25.

For $49, you'll get to fly from Boston to New York and from Long Beach to Salt Lake City. If you're willing to spend $59, you'll get to travel from Washington, D.C. to Hartford, from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale and from Boston to Atlanta. For $98, fly from San Juan (Puerto Rico) to Santiago (Dominican Republic) or Tampa and from Aguadilla (Puerto Rico) to Orlando.

The most expensive flights are a $219 one from New York to La Romana (Dominican Republic); a $224 one from Boston to Port-au-Prince (Haiti); and a $234 one from San Diego to New York (or vice versa). 

Check out all the flights right here. Happy 2018, America!

