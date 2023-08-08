JetBlue’s latest sale has flights for as low as $39

The summer slog is nearly over, and soon thoughts will soon turn to colorful foliage and pumpkin spice lattes. If your autumnal plans include travel, then now is the time to book your flight. JetBlue’s All for Fall sale includes flights to popular destinations at incredible prices, many under $50 one-way.

New Yorkers looking to escape to sunnier spots can snag a flight to Tampa for $49 one-way. Other options include San Diego for just $79 one-way or Los Angeles for $99 one-way. Angelenos can jet off to Las Vegas for just $39 one-way, or head cross-country to Miami for $89 one-way. If you’re in Boston, head down to Fort Lauderdale for just $49 one-way. Those in the Fort Lauderdale area can get even beachier with $79 one-way flights to San Juan, PR or $109 one-way flights to Punta Cana. Southern city dwellers can find deals on leaf-peeping places too. If you need a hotel, JetBlue Vacations has you covered with equally amazing deals.

Sale fares apply to travel from September 6, 2023 to November 15, 2023, excluding Fridays and Saturdays and are only applicable to Blue Basic fare seats. The three-day sale starts today and ends on Thursday, August 10, so book now on JetBlue’s website for your fall getaway.