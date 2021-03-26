Las Vegas is getting a massive Singapore hawker-style food hall

Asia's bustling hawker markets are an unparalleled dining experience unlike anything we have here in the U.S. But a hospitality group based in Singapore is trying to change that. This summer, Las Vegas will get a 24,000-square-foot hawker-inspired food hall at Resorts World, a new hotel that's opening soon on the strip.

Famous Foods Street Eats will encompass 16 stalls that represent Eastern and Western culinary traditions. Hand-pulled noodles and Hainanese chicken rice are served alongside Texas barbecue and eggplant parmesan. The food hall really sets itself apart by bringing some of Asia's most popular hawker concepts to the U.S., including Geylang Claypot Rice, Pepita's Kitchen and Ten Suns Braised Beef.

The Western stalls boast some big names, too: Restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson will bring his celebrated Streetbird concept to the food hall, while DJ Steve Aoki and his brother are debuting Kuru Kuru Pa Yakitori, a kitchen that deals in yakitori, kushiyaki and yaki onigiri.

The space, which is located just off the casino floor within the hotel, will also have two bars. Famous Foods Center Bar is a 16-seater with a self-pour beer system as well as cocktails and wine on tap. Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den is described as an "elegantly grunge speakeasy" that's all about cocktails.

Look out for Famous Foods Street Eats—as well as hotel newcomer Resorts World Las Vegas—opening this summer on the strip.

