Look up: A supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse are all happening tonight

A trifecta of astronomical events is taking over the sky starting tonight and we are oh-so-pumped.

Let's break it down. First of all, skywatchers will be treated to a supermoon, an event that happens when a full moon reaches the closest point of its orbit to Earth. What that means in practical terms is that the moon will look up to 30% brighter and 14% bigger than usual.

You'll simultaneously be able to witness a blue moon, which is the second full moon happening in a single month (the first one happened on January 1)—an event that occurs roughly every two-and-a-half years.

Thirdly, sky gazers from North America across the Pacific to eastern Asia will be able to see a lunar eclipse, according to NASA.

Fun fact: This is the first blue moon/total lunar eclipse happening in the United States since March 1866.

The full moon is expected to reach top visibility around 8:37am EST on Wednesday but you should be able to see a change in the sky starting tonight—just make sure to stay away from city lights and try to position yourself in an open, dark space that offers unobstructed views of the sky.

We're living through history-in-the-making, people!