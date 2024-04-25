Looking to move? These are the most affordable cities in America.

As housing costs and other life costs soar across the country, some residents of the most expensive cities are considering a move to a place where the cost of living is lower, yet standards of living and job opportunities are still high. While these cities and towns may not have all the amenities of more expensive cities, they can be very easy on the wallet. If you’re considering an affordability-based move, Niche.com has revealed its list of the cities with the lowest cost of living in the U.S.

Topping the list of affordable cities is South Bend, Indiana. Home to the University of Notre Dame and a population of around 103,000, South Bend earned high rankings for its jobs, diversity, a median home value of $169,000 (more than $200,000 below the national average) and costs for groceries, transportation, clothing and utilities that are 18 percent lower than the national average. The city boasts dozens of parks, hiking trails and other outdoor activities.

Two more Indiana cities made the top 10: Evansville at number three and Fort Wayne at number four. Brownsville, Texas is the number two most affordable city in the U.S. Rounding out the top 10 are Dayton, Ohio; Wichita Falls, Texas; Toledo, Ohio; Akron, Ohio; Springfield, Illinois and Rockford, Illinois.

Find the full list of affordable cities at Niche.com. These cities may lack the glitz and glamor of the big city, but you’ll save so much you can go back and visit the expensive cities to get your fix any time.