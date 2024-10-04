McDonald's Happy Meal Boo Buckets are back

Halloween just got a little more festive, because McDonald’s Boo Buckets are back! Starting October 15, participating locations will roll out the beloved seasonal Happy Meal getup. Originally introduced in 1986 and brought back in 2016 and 2022, these spooky-themed pails have become a nostalgic favorite for fans of all ages.

This year, the Boo Buckets come in four fresh colors: white, orange, green and blue. Each is emblazoned with a different monster face (not to scare, to be sure) and comes with Halloween stickers so you can personalize your pail. This will come in handy when you (er, your kids) use the pail for trick-or-treating.

The Boo Buckets announcement has spread across social media as fans expressed excitement at the latest reveal. The chain continues to reintroduce trinkets and memorabilia like the Boo Bucket from decades past to much fanfare (see: collectible cups and McNugget Buddies, both of which recently sparked joy upon their return).

Not just for holding Happy Meals or candy, the versatile Boo Buckets can be used as festive décor, storage for small toys or even a planter for your favorite fall flowers. They’re perfect for Halloween parties, so snag one before they’re gone. McDonald’s has confirmed that this timeless favorite is available only while supplies last.