  • News
  • LOL
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Meet the most famous dog on Instagram: JiffPom

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Thursday November 30 2017, 12:30pm

Meet the most famous dog on Instagram: JiffPom

Full disclosure: I don't follow any pets on Instagram. I prefer them in the flesh—most of the time.

That being said, scrolling through images of dressed-up pups, cuddly-looking cats and clans of pretty little rabbits does, at times, prove to be a therapeutic activity.

Take JiffPom, the Pomeranian that, with over 7 million followers, topped Instagram's list of most followed pets on the app in 2017:

A post shared by jiffpom 🐻 (@jiffpom) on

A three-time Guinness World Record holder, JiffPom also has his very own website, where his fans can buy branded hoodies, shirts and phone cases. So is the life of a famous pet in 2017.

Not a fan of JiffPom? Worry not! You might want to follow the other pets that made Instagram's Year in Review report.

Here are the ten most followed pets on the app in 2017:

10. Loki (@loki_the_wolfdog)

A post shared by Loki (@loki_the_wolfdog) on

9. Lil BUB (@iamlilbub)

A post shared by Lil BUB (@iamlilbub) on

8. Juniper&Fig (@juniperfoxx)

Bright Eyes✔️ Bushy Tail✔️ Snaggle Tooth ✔️

A post shared by J U N I P E R & F I G (@juniperfoxx) on

7. Tuna (@tunameltsmyheart)

6. Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog)

A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on

5. Grumpy Cat (@realgrumpycat)

A post shared by Grumpy Cat (@realgrumpycat) on

4. Marutaro (@marutaro)

A post shared by Shinjiro Ono (@marutaro) on

3. Doug the Pug (@itsdougthepug)

A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on

2. nala_cat (@nala_cat)

A post shared by nala_cat™ (@nala_cat) on

1. JiffPom (@jiffpom)

A post shared by jiffpom 🐻 (@jiffpom) on

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 539 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest