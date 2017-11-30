Meet the most famous dog on Instagram: JiffPom

Full disclosure: I don't follow any pets on Instagram. I prefer them in the flesh—most of the time.

That being said, scrolling through images of dressed-up pups, cuddly-looking cats and clans of pretty little rabbits does, at times, prove to be a therapeutic activity.

Take JiffPom, the Pomeranian that, with over 7 million followers, topped Instagram's list of most followed pets on the app in 2017:

A post shared by jiffpom 🐻 (@jiffpom) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:10am PDT

A three-time Guinness World Record holder, JiffPom also has his very own website, where his fans can buy branded hoodies, shirts and phone cases. So is the life of a famous pet in 2017.

Not a fan of JiffPom? Worry not! You might want to follow the other pets that made Instagram's Year in Review report.

Here are the ten most followed pets on the app in 2017:

10. Loki (@loki_the_wolfdog)

A post shared by Loki (@loki_the_wolfdog) on Sep 28, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

9. Lil BUB (@iamlilbub)

A post shared by Lil BUB (@iamlilbub) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

8. Juniper&Fig (@juniperfoxx)

Bright Eyes✔️ Bushy Tail✔️ Snaggle Tooth ✔️ A post shared by J U N I P E R & F I G (@juniperfoxx) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

7. Tuna (@tunameltsmyheart)

A post shared by Tuna {breed:chiweenie} (@tunameltsmyheart) on Oct 25, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

6. Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog)

A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

5. Grumpy Cat (@realgrumpycat)

A post shared by Grumpy Cat (@realgrumpycat) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

4. Marutaro (@marutaro)

A post shared by Shinjiro Ono (@marutaro) on Nov 18, 2017 at 3:50am PST

3. Doug the Pug (@itsdougthepug)

A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on Nov 27, 2017 at 4:51pm PST

2. nala_cat (@nala_cat)

A post shared by nala_cat™ (@nala_cat) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:12am PST

1. JiffPom (@jiffpom)