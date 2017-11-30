Meet the most famous dog on Instagram: JiffPom

Full disclosure: I don't follow any pets on Instagram. I prefer them in the flesh—most of the time.
That being said, scrolling through images of dressed-up pups, cuddly-looking cats and clans of pretty little rabbits does, at times, prove to be a therapeutic activity.
Take JiffPom, the Pomeranian that, with over 7 million followers, topped Instagram's list of most followed pets on the app in 2017:
A three-time Guinness World Record holder, JiffPom also has his very own website, where his fans can buy branded hoodies, shirts and phone cases. So is the life of a famous pet in 2017.
Not a fan of JiffPom? Worry not! You might want to follow the other pets that made Instagram's Year in Review report.
Here are the ten most followed pets on the app in 2017:
10. Loki (@loki_the_wolfdog)
9. Lil BUB (@iamlilbub)
8. Juniper&Fig (@juniperfoxx)
7. Tuna (@tunameltsmyheart)
6. Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog)
5. Grumpy Cat (@realgrumpycat)
4. Marutaro (@marutaro)
3. Doug the Pug (@itsdougthepug)
2. nala_cat (@nala_cat)
1. JiffPom (@jiffpom)
