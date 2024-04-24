Michelin recognizes outstanding U.S. hotels with its first Key awards

You’ve heard of the restaurant world’s much-coveted Michelin Stars. Now hotels have their own distinction with Michelin Keys. The one-, two- and three-Key rating system recognizes outstanding hotels around the world, and Michelin has just awarded the first round of Keys to hotels in the U.S.

Hotels in Atlanta, California, Chicago, Colorado, Florida, New York and Washington D.C.—the same cities where Michelin Guide recommends restaurants—are eligible for Keys. Based on anonymous stays by the Michelin inspection team, Keys are awarded based on accommodations that stand out for their unique hospitality concept, distinctive character, warm welcome and extremely high level of service.

“With this new distinction, the Michelin Guide has opened up a brand-new chapter in the service it provides for travelers, which has been its lifeblood for the past 124 years,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide.” “Michelin Guide inspectors drew up this unprecedented list to share their best hotel experiences in the US. Using the Michelin Guide digital platforms, travelers can filter their search and book awarded hotels for stays that we hope will be unforgettable.”

For this first round in the U.S., 124 hotels received Key designations: 80 received one Key, 33 received two Keys and 11 outstanding hotels received the ultimate three-Key rating. These hotels include chic coastal retreats, relaxing hideaways and spectacular urban oases. The 11 three-Key hotels are all located in California and New York. Post Ranch Inn, Single Thread Inn, The Beverly Hills Hotel, Auberge du Soleil, Hotel Bel-Air, Meadowood Napa Valley, Canyon Ranch Woodside, Aman New York, Casa Cipriani New York, Crosby Street Hotel and The Whitby Hotel.

Find all the new U.S. Michelin Key hotels here.