Get ready to deck the halls, because the most magical time of year is just around the corner and the merriest pair of pop-up bars have announced their much-anticipated return for 2024. Miracle and Sippin’ Santa are back to celebrate 10 years of twinkling lights and tropical delights.

The pop-up bars will be coming to town at nearly 250 locations around the country, ready to jingle your bells with jolly holiday decor, innovative seasonal cocktails and whimsical custom glassware. Even the grinchiest of Grinches can’t help but crack a smile when surrounded by this over-the-top display of holiday cheer.

For those who may have missed out on this festive phenomenon, Miracle began back in 2014 as a single, spontaneous holiday cocktail pop-up. Since then, it’s exploded into a global phenomenon, turning everyday bars into winter wonderlands. Sister pop-up Sippin’ Santa adds a tropical twist as Santa swaps his sleigh for a surfboard and sips cocktails from coconuts. Both pop-ups serve up one-of-a-kind festive drinks you won’t find anywhere else in the world—and only during the holidays.

The upcoming Miracle cocktail lineup will showcase new concoctions like the Stocking Stuffer and Crooked Antler alongside returning favorites like the Christmapolitan, Snowball Old-Fashioned and Jingle Balls Nog. Each drink is served in signature glassware in a bar decked out with kitschy decor and twinkling lights.

Sippin’ Santa’s menu, as always, will combine festive tropical flavors with classic cocktail favorites. New additions include the Sugar Plum Mai Tai and Frosty the Merman, as beloved classics like the Jingle Bird, Holiday on Ice and Merry Spritzmas return.

If you can’t get enough of the holiday cheer, you can take a piece of Miracle and Sippin’ Santa home, for a good cause. Each year, both pop ups feature holiday mugs with nostalgic designs. This year’s limited-edition designs will be available for purchase exclusively at Miracle and Sippin’ Santa locations, and at the end of the season’s festivities, Miracle will donate 10% of all proceeds from the retail sales of its Santa’s Head and Santa’s Pants mugs to its charity partner Seva Foundation.

Miracle kicks off at its flagship location Miracle on 9th Street (at The Cabinet Mezcal Bar) on November 1, 2024. Miracle and Sippin’ Santa at partner locations around the country will be active between November 18 and December 31, each with unique decor and programming.

2024 Miracle Pop-Ups

2024 Sippin’ Santa Pop-Ups

