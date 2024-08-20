Get ready to deck the halls, because the most magical time of year is just around the corner and the merriest pair of pop-up bars have announced their much-anticipated return for 2024. Miracle and Sippin’ Santa are back to celebrate 10 years of twinkling lights and tropical delights.
The pop-up bars will be coming to town at nearly 250 locations around the country, ready to jingle your bells with jolly holiday decor, innovative seasonal cocktails and whimsical custom glassware. Even the grinchiest of Grinches can’t help but crack a smile when surrounded by this over-the-top display of holiday cheer.
For those who may have missed out on this festive phenomenon, Miracle began back in 2014 as a single, spontaneous holiday cocktail pop-up. Since then, it’s exploded into a global phenomenon, turning everyday bars into winter wonderlands. Sister pop-up Sippin’ Santa adds a tropical twist as Santa swaps his sleigh for a surfboard and sips cocktails from coconuts. Both pop-ups serve up one-of-a-kind festive drinks you won’t find anywhere else in the world—and only during the holidays.
The upcoming Miracle cocktail lineup will showcase new concoctions like the Stocking Stuffer and Crooked Antler alongside returning favorites like the Christmapolitan, Snowball Old-Fashioned and Jingle Balls Nog. Each drink is served in signature glassware in a bar decked out with kitschy decor and twinkling lights.
Sippin’ Santa’s menu, as always, will combine festive tropical flavors with classic cocktail favorites. New additions include the Sugar Plum Mai Tai and Frosty the Merman, as beloved classics like the Jingle Bird, Holiday on Ice and Merry Spritzmas return.
If you can’t get enough of the holiday cheer, you can take a piece of Miracle and Sippin’ Santa home, for a good cause. Each year, both pop ups feature holiday mugs with nostalgic designs. This year’s limited-edition designs will be available for purchase exclusively at Miracle and Sippin’ Santa locations, and at the end of the season’s festivities, Miracle will donate 10% of all proceeds from the retail sales of its Santa’s Head and Santa’s Pants mugs to its charity partner Seva Foundation.
Miracle kicks off at its flagship location Miracle on 9th Street (at The Cabinet Mezcal Bar) on November 1, 2024. Miracle and Sippin’ Santa at partner locations around the country will be active between November 18 and December 31, each with unique decor and programming.
2024 Miracle Pop-Ups
Abbotsford BC, Canada – Miracle at Old Yale Brewing
Albuquerque, NM – Miracle at Happy Accidents
Arlington, TX – Miracle at To Be Announced
Ashburn, VA – Miracle on Exchange Street (at Sense of Thai)
Asheville, NC – Miracle on Haywood Road (at The Golden Pineapple)
Athens, GA – Miracle at The Expat
Atlanta, GA – Miracle on Monroe
Austin, TX – Miracle on 5th Street (at The Eleanor)
Baltimore, MD – Miracle at To Be Announced
Baton Rouge, LA – Miracle on Bennington (at The Station)
Bentonville, AR – Miracle on 2nd Street (at Undercroft)
Birmingham, AL – Miracle at To Be Announced
Brandon, FL – Miracle at Strandhill Brandon (at Strandhill Public)
Calgary AB, Canada – Miracle on 1st Street YYC (at Proof)
Cambridge, MA – Miracle at Bambara Kitchen and Bar (at Kimpton Hotel Marlowe)
Charleston, SC – Miracle at Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails
Charlotte, NC – Miracle at BackStage Lounge
Chattanooga, TN – Miracle on Broad Street (at No Hard Feelings)
Chicago, IL – Miracle at To Be Announced
Chimney Rock, NC – Miracle on Main Street (at Stagecoach Pizza Kitchen)
Cincinnati, OH – Miracle at The Overlook Lodge
Cleveland, OH – Miracle on 4th Street (at Society Lounge)
Collingwood, ON Canada – Miracle on Hurontario Street (at The Historic Gayety)
Colorado Springs, CO – Miracle at Jax Fish House
Columbia, SC – Miracle on Bull Street at Publico
Columbus, OH – Miracle at The Citizens Trust
Dallas, TX – Miracle at Hide
Davenport, IA – Miracle at The Freight House
Denver, CO – Miracle at Union Station
Denver, NC – Miracle on Hwy 16 (at Latitudes Bar & Grill)
Des Moines, IA – Miracle on Ingersoll (at The Station on Ingersoll)
Des Moines, IA — Miracle at Jordan Creek
Detroit, MI – Miracle at Dragonfly
Detroit, MI – Miracle at The Oakland
Fairport (Rochester), NY – Miracle at Country Roads
Fort Wayne, IN – Miracle on Jefferson (at Copper Spoon)
Fort Worth, TX – Miracle on South Main (at Nickel City Fort Worth)
Freehold, NJ – Miracle at iPlay America
Fresno, CA – Miracle at Modernist
Frisco, TX – Miracle at The Aussie Grind
Gainesville, FL – Miracle at Cry Baby’s
Galveston, TX – Miracle at Daiquiri Time Out
Golden, CO – Miracle at The Eddy
Grass Valley, CA – Miracle at The Holbrooke (at Iron Door Speakeasy)
Greenville, SC – Miracle at Southernside Brewing Co.
Hammond, LA – Miracle at One Thirteen Restaurant
Hanover, MD – Miracle at To Be Announced
Hermosa Beach, CA – Miracle at Molloy’s (at Patrick Molloy’s)
Holmes, PA – Miracle at The Ridley House
Houston, TX – Miracle at Johnny’s Gold Brick
Houston, TX – Miracle at Winnie’s
Huntsville, AL – Miracle at To Be Announced
Jackson, MS – Miracle at Apothecary
Jacksonville, FL – Miracle on the Square (at Grape & Grain Exchange)
Jersey City, NJ – Miracle on Mercer (at Franklin Social)
Kansas City, MO – Miracle at To Be Announced
Knoxville, TN – Miracle at Brother Wolf
Lafayette, LA – Miracle at Pamplona Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Lantana, FL – Miracle at Ravish
Las Vegas, NV – Miracle on Spring Mountain (at The Sand Dollar Lounge)
Lincoln, NE – Miracle at Robber's Cave
Livermore, CA – Miracle at The Fat Pigeon
London, England – Miracle at Henrietta Hotel
Long Beach, CA – Miracle at The Ordinarie
Los Angeles, CA – Miracle at Denae’s
Louisville, KY – Miracle on Market (at Galaxie Bar)
Ludlow, VT – Miracle on Main Street (at Main + Mountain)
Madison, WI – Miracle on King Street (at Lucille)
Malden, MA – Miracle at Mystic Station
Manhattan, KS – Miracle on Moro (at The Hi Lo)
Memphis, TN – Miracle at The Liquor Store
Miami, FL – Miracle on Calle Ocho (at Casa Tiki)
Milwaukee, WI – Miracle on 2nd Street (at The Tin Widow)
Montgomery, AL – Miracle at Hilltop Public House
Monticello, MN – Miracle at River City Extreme
Montreal QC, Canada – Miracle at 132 Bar Vintage
Mooresville, NC – Miracle on Main (at 158 on Main)
Myrtle Beach, SC – Miracle on 76th Ave North (at JEM Social)
Nashville, TN – Miracle at Tiger Bar
Newburyport, MA – Miracle at The Goat
New Brunswick, NJ – Miracle on George Street (at Catherine Lombardi Restaurant)
New Hope, PA – Miracle at Whiskey Lounge at Logan Inn
New Orleans, LA – Miracle on Magazine (at Barrel Proof)
New York, NY – Miracle on 9th Street (at The Cabinet)
Newtown, CT – Miracle at Perfusion
Norfolk, VA – Miracle at To Be Announced
Nutley, NJ – Miracle on Centre (at Cowan’s Public)
Oakdale, MN – Miracle at PINZ
Oakland, CA – Miracle on Telegraph (at The Double Standard)
Oklahoma City, OK – Miracle at To Be Announced
Orlando, FL – Miracle on Orange (at The Courtesy)
Ottawa ON, Canada – Miracle at Elgin Beer Project
Palm Springs, CA – Miracle at Truss & Twine
Panama City, Panama – Miracle at aMano
Paso Robles, CA – Miracle at 1122 Cocktail Lounge
Perth, Australia – Miracle at To Be Announced
Petaluma, CA – Miracle at Brewsters Beer Garden
Phoenix, AZ – Miracle at Floor 13 (at Floor 13 Rooftop)
Pittsburgh, PA – Miracle on 6th
Portland, CT – Miracle at The Hop Knot
Portland, OR – Miracle at Deadshot
Portsmouth, NH – Miracle at The Goat Portsmouth
Quebec City QC, Canada – Miracle at Maelstrom Saint-Roch
Raleigh, NC – Miracle at The Haymaker
Raleigh, NC – Miracle at Killjoy
Richmond, VA – Miracle on Cary (at The Jasper)
Roanoke, VA – Miracle at Stellina
Sacramento, CA – Miracle on R Street (at The Snug)
Sacramento, CA – Miracle on Broadway (at The Butterscotch Den)
San Antonio, TX – Miracle on Commerce Street (at The Esquire Tavern)
San Diego, CA – Miracle at The Bar at Rancho Bernardo Inn
San Diego, CA – Miracle at Belmont Park
San Francisco, CA – Miracle at PCH
San Jose, CA – Miracle on 1st (at Paper Plane)
San Jose, CA – Miracle at MINIBOSS
San Jose, Costa Rica – Miracle at Buchon Cantina
San Marcos, CA – Miracle at Brickmans
Santa Barbara, CA – Miracle at The Funk Zone (at Pearl Social)
Santa Cruz, CA – Miracle at Front & Cooper
Sarasota, FL – Miracle at Tamiami Tap
Scottsdale, AZ – Miracle at The BLVD
Seattle, WA – Miracle on 2nd (at Rob Roy)
Seaside, FL – Miracle at The Daytrader Tiki Bar and Restaurant
Spokane, WA – Miracle on Post Street (at Volstead Act)
St. Augustine, FL – Miracle at Forgotten Tonic
St. Louis, MO – Miracle at Small Change
St. Petersburg, FL – Miracle at Bar Mezzo
Stratford, CT – Miracle at Riley’s by the Seawall
Tacoma, WA – Miracle at Busy Body
Tampa, FL – Miracle at Strandhill Tampa (at Strandhill Public)
Tavares, FL – Miracle on Main (at BTW’s Crafted Concoctions)
Temecula, CA – Miracle on Front Street (at Apparition Room)
Toronto ON, Canada – Miracle on Bloor Street (at Third Place)
Verona, NJ – Miracle on Bloomfield (at The Parkside Social)
Wake Forest, NC – Miracle at Broadsides & Brews
Washington, D.C. – Miracle at Death Punch Bar
West Bay, Cayman Islands – Miracle at Door No. 4
Whistler BC, Canada – Miracle at The Raven Room
White Plains, NY – Miracle at El Primo
Wood-Ridge, NJ – Miracle on Valley (at Gus’ Last Word)
2024 Sippin’ Santa Pop-Ups
Arvada, CO – Sippin’ Santa at Bernard’s Tiki Room
Asheville, NC – Sippin’ Santa at The Tiki Easy Bar
Athens, GA – Sippin’ Santa at Starland Lounge & Lanes
Austin, TX – Sippin’ Santa at Nickel City
Baton Rouge, LA – Sippin’ Santa at Pelican to Mars
Birmingham, AL – Sippin’ Santa at To Be Announced
Boston, MA – Sippin’ Santa at Shore Leave
Calgary AB, Canada – Sippin’ Santa at Ricardo’s Hideaway
Charleston, SC – Sippin’ Santa at Prohibition
Charlotte, NC – Sippin’ Santa at The Royal Tot
Chattanooga, TN – Sippin’ Santa at Bless Yer Heart
Chilliwack BC, Canada – Sippin’ Santa at Old Yale Brewing
Clearwater Beach, FL – Sippin’ Santa at Ocean Hai
Cincinnati, OH – Sippin’ Santa at Tiki Tiki Bang Bang
Columbia, SC – Sippin’ Santa at Prohibition
Daytona Beach, FL – Sippin’ Santa at To Be Announced
Dallas, TX – Sippin’ Santa at Hide Rooftop
Detroit, MI – Sippin’ Santa at The Skip
Edmonton AB, Canada – Miracle at Wilfred’s Restaurant
Fort Wayne, IN – Sippin’ Santa at Night Train
Fort Worth, TX – Sippin’ Santa at The Down ‘n Out
Hamilton ON, Canada – Sippin’ Santa at Maipai
Honolulu, HI – Sippin’ Santa at Prince Waikiki
Houston, TX – Sippin’ Santa at Nickel City
Indianapolis, IN – Sippin’ Santa at Almost Famous
Jacksonville, FL – Sippin’ Santa at The Red Gill Bistro
Kansas City, MO – Sippin’ Santa at The Hey! Hey! Club (J. Rieger & Co)
Las Vegas, NV – Sippin’ Santa at The Sand Dollar Downtown
Milwaukee, WI – Sippin’ Santa at Pufferfish
Miami, FL – Sippin’ Santa at Better Days
Nashville, TN – Sippin’ Santa at Pearl Diver
New Orleans, LA – Sippin’ Santa at Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29
Ottawa ON, Canada – Sippin’ Santa at The Standard
Panama City, Panama – Sippin’ Santa at Mangle
Paso Robles, CA – Sippin’ Santa at Cane Tiki Room
Phoenix, AZ – Sippin’ Santa at Bitter & Twisted
Pittsburgh, PA – Sippin’ Santa at To Be Announced
Pleasanton, CA – Sippin’ Santa at Beer Baron
Portland, OR – Sippin’ Santa at The Social Spoon (Courtyard by Marriott Portland City Center)
Raleigh, NC – Sippin’ Santa at Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing
Reston, VA – Sippin’ Santa at Tiki Thai
Richmond, VA – Sippin’ Santa at The Emerald Lounge
River Grove, IL – Sippin’ Santa at Hala Kahiki Tiki Lounge
Sacramento, CA – Sippin’ Santa at The Jungle Bird
San Antonio, TX – Sippin’ Santa at Hugman’s Oasis
San Diego, CA – Sippin’ Santa at The Grass Skirt
San Francisco, CA – Sippin’ Santa at Kona’s Street Market
San Jose, CA – Sippin’ Santa at 55 South
Santa Rosa, CA – Sippin' Santa at Flamingo’s Lazeaway Club
Savannah, GA – Sippin’ Santa at Bamboo Room Tiki Bar
Seattle, WA – Sippin’ Santa at Navy Strength
St. Louis, MO – Sippin’ Santa at Planter’s House
Tulsa, OK – Sippin' Santa at Saturn Room
Washington, D.C. – Sippin’ Santa at Black Whiskey
Wichita, KS – Sippin’ Santa at Dockum