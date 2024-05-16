Missed the Northern Lights? Here's when you might see them in the U.S. next.

While the Northern Lights are typically spotted in places closer to the poles like Norway and Alaska, people around the U.S. were treated to a rare spectacle last weekend. The Aurora Borealis was visible as far south as Alabama and even parts of Florida. If you missed seeing the Northern Lights, experts say you may have another chance at some point as the latest solar cycle reaches its maximum.

What causes the Northern Lights?

Every 11 years, the sun’s magnetic field reaches solar maximum. The sun produces massive solar flares during this time. The flares travel through space and into the Earth’s magnetic field, causing the Northern Lights to illuminate the sky at the two poles. The stronger the geomagnetic storm, the further south the Northern Lights are visible.

When will the Aurora Borealis be visible?

The solar storms that cause the Northern Lights are hard to predict, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center. However, scientists do know that the next few years will bring more viewing opportunities as the sun reaches solar maximum. This latest solar cycle began in December 2019, and the peak is predicted to happen at some point between November 2024 and March 2026. Space weather modeling shows that peak will be some time in July 2025, but it could happen months sooner or later. The best way to know when you can see the Northern Lights? Keep an eye on solar storm forecasts from the SWPC.

Where to see the Northern Lights in the U.S.

Alaska and Maine, the most northern points in the U.S., are generally the best places to see the Northern Lights. Around the spring and fall equinoxes, and within an hour or two of midnight are the best times to see the aurora. If another major geomagnetic storm is predicted, hopefully we’ll get a repeat of the recent display and southern states will be able to enjoy the show too.