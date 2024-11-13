Apple's latest software update is giving the Find My feature a power boost that could do away with lost luggage forever, at least for iPhone users.

How do AirTags work for lost luggage?

This new update will let users share item locations not just with friends and family but soon with airlines, too. If your luggage takes an unplanned detour, you'll be able to send its location directly to the airline if it’s connected to an Apple device.

More than a dozen airlines are on board to start accepting Find My item locations as part of their customer service toolkit in the coming months. The new feature rolls out as part of Apple’s iOS 18.2 public beta, free for anyone with an iPhone X or newer.

“Find My is an essential tool for users around the world to keep track of and find their belongings,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “The Find My network and AirTag have proven to be a powerful combination for users while traveling, providing invaluable location information when bags have been misplaced or mishandled. With Share Item Location, we’re excited to give users a new way to easily share this information directly with third parties like airlines, all while protecting their privacy.”

Which airlines are part of Apple’s AirTag partnership?

Travelers will be able to share location data with some of the world’s top carriers, including Delta Air Lines and United Airlines in the U.S., as well as Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Iberia, KLM, Lufthansa, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International, Turkish Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Vueling. The company says more airlines are on the way.

The timing of this update couldn’t be better: The Department of Transportation recently updated refund rules that now require airlines to refund checked bag fees for lost and delayed luggage. This Find My feature might help airlines dodge those fees, getting you back with your belongings sooner.

If your luggage is MIA, remember to file a missing baggage report, check the airline's policy on lost bags and keep tracking your claim. With this new feature, it will be easier than ever to know where your bags are—even if they take the scenic route without you.