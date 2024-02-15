As part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Investing in America agenda, the FAA has announced $970 million in grants to improve 114 airports across the U.S. The funding aims to meet the growing demand for air travel with upgrades dedicated to enhancing the passenger experience.

The nearly $1 billion in funds, granted to airports in 44 states and three territories, are dedicated to improvements including new baggage systems, larger security checkpoints, increased gate capacity and the modernization of aging infrastructure throughout terminals and ground transportation. The investments will increase terminal sustainability and improve accessibility while creating good-paying jobs.

“Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing the physical infrastructure,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These investments we’re announcing today, made possible by President Biden’s historic infrastructure package, will make it easier for passengers to get to and through airports, create jobs and increase safety for all.”

Grant recipients include Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, receiving $35 million to fund the construction of a 14-gate, 400,000 square foot terminal building including connections to the Aerotrain and Metrorail; Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Illinois, receiving $40 million to fund improvements to Terminal 3 including increasing the central passenger corridor width, a reconfigured TSA checkpoint, new holdroom, a new ADA compliant and family restroom and updates to the baggage system; and Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, receiving $8 million to fund a portion of the reconfiguration and expansion of the terminal access and curbside roadways.

The full list of funding recipients and designated improvements can be found here.