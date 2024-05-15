United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Dog on plane
Photograph: Shutterstock

New CDC rules announced for people bringing their dogs to the U.S.

Whether you’re visiting the U.S. or returning from abroad with your dog, here’s what you need to know

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Advertising

Are you planning to travel with your dog to the U.S.? Or are you and your furry friend returning home to the U.S. after an overseas adventure? The CDC has just announced new rules for dogs entering the U.S. from abroad. There are plenty of dog-friendly cities in the U.S., so French Fido or Spanish Spot would be happy to explore the country with you but be sure your companion meets these specific requirements. Before embarking on a journey (or returning home) with your good boy or girl, here’s what you need to know about the new CDC requirements for dogs entering the U.S.

What are the new CDC rules?

Starting August 1, 2024, all dogs entering or returning to the United States must meet new requirements depending on where they have been for the previous six months and where they received their rabies vaccines (if required).

What does your dog need to enter the US?

According to the new rules, all dogs must:

  • Be at least six months of age
  • Have an implanted International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-compatible microchip
  • Appear healthy upon arrival
  • Have a CDC Dog Import Form receipt (ideally filled out online 2-10 days prior to arrival)
  • Have additional documentation which varies depending on where the dog has been in the 6 months before entering or returning to the United States, or if the dog has a current rabies vaccine administered in the United States

Additional requirements apply depending on whether the dog has a current rabies vaccination administered in the United States, has been in a country at high risk for dog rabies within the six months before entry and does NOT have appropriate documentation of current U.S.-issued rabies vaccine, and for dogs that have been ONLY in countries that are dog rabies-free or low-risk in the six months before entry. Find all the detailed requirements for each situation on the CDC website.

Following these rules is important to ensure your dog can enter the U.S. easily and safely. So make sure you have all your documentation in order, then you can focus on your return home or on planning your extra-special pet-friendly vacation in the U.S.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.