New CDC rules announced for people bringing their dogs to the U.S.

Whether you’re visiting the U.S. or returning from abroad with your dog, here’s what you need to know

Are you planning to travel with your dog to the U.S.? Or are you and your furry friend returning home to the U.S. after an overseas adventure? The CDC has just announced new rules for dogs entering the U.S. from abroad. There are plenty of dog-friendly cities in the U.S., so French Fido or Spanish Spot would be happy to explore the country with you but be sure your companion meets these specific requirements. Before embarking on a journey (or returning home) with your good boy or girl, here’s what you need to know about the new CDC requirements for dogs entering the U.S.

What are the new CDC rules?

Starting August 1, 2024, all dogs entering or returning to the United States must meet new requirements depending on where they have been for the previous six months and where they received their rabies vaccines (if required).

What does your dog need to enter the US?

According to the new rules, all dogs must:

Be at least six months of age

Have an implanted International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-compatible microchip

Appear healthy upon arrival

Have a CDC Dog Import Form receipt (ideally filled out online 2-10 days prior to arrival)

Have additional documentation which varies depending on where the dog has been in the 6 months before entering or returning to the United States, or if the dog has a current rabies vaccine administered in the United States

Additional requirements apply depending on whether the dog has a current rabies vaccination administered in the United States, has been in a country at high risk for dog rabies within the six months before entry and does NOT have appropriate documentation of current U.S.-issued rabies vaccine, and for dogs that have been ONLY in countries that are dog rabies-free or low-risk in the six months before entry. Find all the detailed requirements for each situation on the CDC website.

Following these rules is important to ensure your dog can enter the U.S. easily and safely. So make sure you have all your documentation in order, then you can focus on your return home or on planning your extra-special pet-friendly vacation in the U.S.