New Krispy Kreme flavors will transport you to Paris

Celebrate the Paris Olympics with new Parisian dessert-inspired doughnuts

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Contributor, New Orleans
Krispy Kreme Passport to Paris
Photograph: Courtesy Krispy Kreme
Paris is all the rage right now as the Paris Olympics are just around the corner. To celebrate, Krispy Kreme invites you to say bonjour to a trio of new flavors inspired by Parisian desserts. But hurry—these indulgent flavors are available for a limited time.

With Krispy Kreme’s Passport to Paris, you’ll feel like you’re right there in Paris at a chic sidewalk café. The three flavors introduced in honor of the summer games are the perfect treat to enjoy while cheering on our best athletes as they compete. The Crème Brûlée doughnut is filled with crème brûlée cream, dipped in a crème brûlée caramel icing and topped with caramelized sugar crunch, reminiscent of the original dessert. The Double Chocolate Éclair doughnut features chocolate custard cream, chocolate icing and crispy chocolate pearls. The Raspberry & Vanilla Crème doughnut is a glazed doughnut dipped in raspberry icing and cookie pieces with a dollop of vanilla.

“Most people can’t be in Paris to cheer on their country’s team. So, we’re giving you a ‘Passport to Paris’ in the form of delicious doughnuts with Parisian dessert flavors,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s Passport to Paris flavors are available for a limited time in stores and online. If you can’t get enough of these Parisian treats, complement your doughnut with a new Crème Brûlée Latte made hot, iced or frozen. It’s made with crème brûlée flavors and topped with whipped cream and caramelized sugar crunch.

