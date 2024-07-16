Allegiant is expanding again, and celebrating by offering extra-low fares on the new routes for a limited time. The low-cost airline announced eight new non-stop routes to 13 cities around the country, with budget-friendly options to popular vacation destinations in the South and beyond. The new routes and sale are perfect for planning a fall or winter getaway.

The new Allegiant routes, which are launching in November, include destinations in Georgia and new routes from Florida. Fly from Fort Lauderdale to Savannah and New York, Savannah to Tampa, Sarasota to Portsmouth, Destin-Fort Walton to Flint and many more new options. One-way fares on these routes range from $39 to $69—but only for a limited time.

"The addition of new routes is a testament to the success of our existing service in these communities," said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief revenue officer. “Our network planning team is responsive to consumer demand, constantly looking for opportunities to enhance the leisure travel experience. The new service kicks off just in time to plan warm winter getaways to sought-after coastal destinations.”

To take advantage of the sale, purchase flights on the Allegiant website by July 17 for travel by February 10, 2025.