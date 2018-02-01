Nine new books to curl up with this month

Is there anything more comforting than curling up with a book with a hot chocolate in hand? We think not. That's exactly what you'll find us doing all month long, getting through these great nine new books.

The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah (drops February 6)

The novel follows Vietnam veteran Ernt Allbright as he moves his family to Alaska and attempts to build a new life, leaving the atrocities of the war behind.

The House of Impossible Beauties by Joseph Cassara (drops February 6)

One of the year's most anticipated books, Cassara's work of fiction explores the drag world in 1980s New York City through the eyes of seventeen-year-old Angel.

Feel Free by Zadie Smith (drops February 6)

The prolific author divides this collection of essays into five sections—In the World, In the Audience, In the Gallery, On the Bookshelf and Feel Free—tackling all sorts of subjects in each composition.

Call Me Zebra by Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi (drops February 6)

The book explores themes relating to exile, passion and love by chronicling the love story between Zebra and Ludo—two diametrically opposed yet magnetic characters.

The Friend by Sigrid Nunez (drops February 6)

The novel chronicles the unnamed narrator's attempt at coping with the unexpected loss of her best friend and mentor while taking care of the unwanted dog that said friend left behind.

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones (drops February 6)

Newlyweds Roy and Celestial are enjoying their seemingly ideal life until the former goes to prison for a crime he didn't commit. The novel explores the characters' marriage through Roy's seven years of imprisonment.

The British author pens this literary thriller that deals with subjects ranging from Holylwood and Manhattan in the 1930s to a CIA operation gone wrong... and Mayan gods.

Adored Big Little Lies? This should be your next read. Macy tells the story of three women from New York's Upper East Side whose lives intertwine when their kids start attending the same preschool.

Sunburn by Laura Lippman (drops February 20)

Polly and Adam meet at a local tavern in Delaware and "abandon themselves to a steamy, inexorable affair...." until something goes wrong.