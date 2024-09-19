North America’s best airport is in the Midwest

This year has been busy—and expensive—for travelers, with record-setting crowds and soaring costs. But, as the J.D. Power 2024 North America Airport Satisfaction Study reveals, passengers were overall satisfied with their airport experiences this past year. Of all the largest airports in North America, satisfaction was highest at one Midwest airport.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) came out on top as the number one “mega” airport category (airports serving 33 million passengers or more per year), scoring 671 out of 1,000 points. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) snagged second place with 643 points, while Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) came in third at 633. Meanwhile, Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) didn’t fare as well—finishing dead last for the third year running with a dismal score of 552.

For the "large" airport category (10 million to 32.9 million passengers per year), John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County took the crown, with Tampa International (TPA) and Kansas City International (MCI) coming in second and third, respectively. In the "medium" airport category, Indianapolis International (IND) led the pack, covering airports that serve between 4.5 and 9.9 million travelers annually.

Despite the headaches associated with record-breaking crowds, J.D. Power’s report shows that airports are holding their own. A solid 60 percent of travelers said they had a positive experience at the airport, and another 59 percent credit their airports with easing the stress of travel.

What sets top airports apart? The vibe. Unique decor, local stores, and restaurants that reflect the city’s culture are key drivers of satisfaction. A whopping 70 percent of passengers agreed that their airport gave them a sense of the region. Another big factor? Elbow room. Airports with terminals that feel "not at all crowded" scored an average satisfaction rating of 736. But when things get “severely crowded,” satisfaction nosedives to 429. Thankfully, just 5 percent of passengers reported feeling packed in during their 2024 travels.

Another major takeaway is that passengers are also tightening their belts inside airports, spending less in terminals—perhaps a sign that rising prices are putting the squeeze on vacation budgets, even as travel numbers soar.

Top 10 "mega" airports in North America