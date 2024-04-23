One of the best airport hotels in the world is in NYC

When you think of an airport hotel, you might think of it as drab, dated, and last-ditch: a desperate move to get a cheap hotel or an acceptable option only if you have a very early flight. But airport hotels have improved over the years, so much so that Skytrax, the star rating program for airlines and airports, now releases an annual ranking of the best airport hotels around the world. Two U.S. airports made the global top 10, with one reaching number three.

To determine the rankings, Skytrax reviewed guest surveys and ranked the hotels based on overall experience, access to and from the airport, cleanliness, in-room amenities, quality of facilities and restaurants and value for money.

The TWA Hotel, the retro-glamorous hotel in NYC’s JFK International Airport, has ranked number three in the world, bested only by Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport in China at number two and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport in Singapore. The one other U.S. hotel that made the global top ten is the Grand Hyatt at San Francisco International Airport.

The top five North American airport hotels, according to Skytrax’s rankings, are all in the U.S. except for one. The top five, in order, are TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport in NYC, the Fairmont at Vancouver International Airport in Canada, the Grand Hyatt at San Francisco International Airport, The Westin at San Francisco International Airport and The Westin at Denver International Airport.

Find the full rankings of the world’s best airport hotels here.