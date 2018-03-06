Pizza Hut is selling sneakers that let you place a pizza delivery order

In today's incredibly odd yet discussion-worthy news: Pizza Hut is releasing high-top sneakers with a built-in pizza-ordering technology. What's even weirder: This isn't the first product of its kind sold by the chain.

Last year, Pizza Hut launched a similar shoe, Pie Tops—only at the time available for purchase through a special promotion.

This year's release, called Pie Tops II, features a button on the tongue of the right shoe that, when pressed, will place a pizza order via Bluetooth technology that connects the shoe to its wearer's smartphone (you'll have to download the Pie Tops app).

Unlike last year's sneakers, the Pie Tops II will also feature a button on the tongue of the left shoe that will allow the owner to pause the TV... So you won't miss a beat when your pizza is delivered.

During the week of March 19, online retail site HBX will be selling 50 pairs of the Pie Tops II at a yet-to-be-disclosed price.