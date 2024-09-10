Ready for a European family vacation? Low-cost airline PLAY has a deal you won’t want to miss. From now until September 17, 2024, book a round-trip adult flight, and the kids can come along for just $2. This means the whole crew can explore Iceland or one of seven European cities without breaking the bank.

That’s right, for just $2, your little ones can wander the streets of Paris, marvel at Big Ben in London or explore Amsterdam’s canals. PLAY’s deal is an affordable opportunity for families to create lifelong memories in some of the top travel destinations. Whether you’re dreaming of a fall trip to Europe or looking to take in the magic of European holiday markets, PLAY has you covered. Even better, with PLAY’s free Iceland stopover, you explore glaciers, geysers and even catch the Northern Lights on your way to or from Europe.

Here’s how it works: purchase a round-trip adult flight from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, New York Stewart International Airport or Washington Dulles International Airport to Iceland, Copenhagen, Paris, London Stansted, Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin or Liverpool and companion fares for kids 11 and under are just $2. The deal is valid on travel between September 29 to October 6, October 8 to October 20, October 22 to November 3 and November 5 to December 15, 2024.

The $2 fare does not include taxes and fees, but it’s still an unbeatable base fare that’s your ticket to an unforgettable family adventure. Book flights on the PLAY website before midnight EST on September 17.