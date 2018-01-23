Pop queen Britney Spears announces world tour dates for 2018

No "oops" about it—she's doing it again. Pop queen Britney Spears announced today that she is bringing her euphoric Vegas show "Piece of Me" to cities in North America, including Europe and the UK for summer 2018.

Spears recently ended her Vegas residency on New Year's Eve. Shortly after, reports stated that the "...Baby One More Time" singer would return to Sin City in 2019. That would be lovely, but this world tour confirmation is so, so much better.

I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer ✨



Details at https://t.co/vBBdBzsBG2



Video Credit: @NYRE pic.twitter.com/OW0VEEBqJ5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 23, 2018



Tickets for the "Piece of Me" tour go on sale starting Friday, January 26 or Saturday, January 27 depending on your city. Good luck snagging a pair. And yes, Britney—we all want a piece of you!

Here are the dates below.

7/12/18 MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

7/13/18 MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

7/15/18 Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT

7/17/18 Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, PA Sands

7/19/18 Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ

7/20/18 Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ

7/23/18 Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY

7/24/18 Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY

7/27/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

7/28/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

7/29/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

8/4/18 Brighton Pride in Brighton, UK

8/6/18 Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

8/8/18 Smukfest in Skanderborg, Denmark

8/10/18 Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway

8/11/18 Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden

8/13/18 Sparkassenpark in Monchengladbach, Germany

8/15/18 Sportspaleis in Antwerp, Belgium

8/17/18 Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, UK

8/18/18 Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK

8/20/18 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

8/22/18 SSE Hydro in Glasgow, UK

8/24/18 O2 Arena in London, England