A new report reveals the best Southern cities where you can retire for less

Whether retirement is on the horizon or a ways away, it’s never too early to start thinking about your plans. For some, retirement may be a chance to pick up and move somewhere new—especially if it’s a place where you can get more bang for your buck. If you’re looking for a southern spot to retire on a budget, a new report by finance website Insider Monkey has revealed the best places to retire in the South for less.

The report names five southern cities where you can retire for $1,500 a month or less, and topping the list is Brownsville, Texas. Here, the average monthly rent is $775, and groceries for one person come out to $288 a month. The cost of living is 25 percent less than the national average. Zoos, state parks and wildlife refuges make Brownsville a great spot for nature lovers.

Texas and Virginia are top retirement states as each boasts two cities on the list. The remaining cities in the top five are McAllen, Texas; Lynchburg, Virginia; Roanoke, Virginia and Lubbock, Texas.

InsiderMonkey compiled data from FinanceBuzz, Forbes and several other sources to choose its initial list based on cost of living and livability score. Find the full report and methodology on the InsiderMonkey website.