Revealed: the absolute best beaches in the world for 2024

More than 1,000 top travel professionals and influencers have spoken, and the annual list of the World's 50 Best Beaches, Sponsored By Banana Boat, has been revealed. Some of the best in the industry, these travel professionals know their beaches, so you can bet your beach bag that these spots are bucket-list worthy.

Some of the biggest names in travel—including Jyo Shankar, Pilot Madeleine, Voyagefox, Terplanet, Maria Ponomaryoya and others—ranked their favorite beaches based on unique characteristics, presence of wildlife, pristine-ness, natural soundtrack, ease of entering the water, calmness of the water, crowd level and idyllic conditions.

"At Banana Boat, we are all about saying 'yes' to more fun-in-the-sun," said Brianna Bostick, Associate Manager of PR & Brand Partnerships at Banana Boat. "Our goal is, and always has been, to create products designed to help you and your family enjoy more moments outdoors. And with summer quickly approaching, we are thrilled to sponsor this year's list of world class beaches to help you achieve just that—unforgettable experiences at some of the most incredible beach locations around the world."

According to the experts, the top three beaches in the entire world for 2024 are Trunk Bay in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Cala Mariolu in Italy and Meads Bay in Anguilla. These beaches offer beauty and experiences like no other. Just three U.S. beaches made the list: Lanikai Beach in Hawaii at number 14, Kapalua Bay Beach in Hawaii at number 40 and Henderson Beach in Florida at number 44. Other top beaches dot the globe from French Polynesia and Australia to Panama and Greece.

If you’re looking for some beach inspiration, check out the list here and start daydreaming.