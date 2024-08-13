No one expects getting through security at the airport to be smooth sailing these days, but some airports have proven to be more troublesome than others. A new study by Upgraded Points reveals the airports that have received the most TSA-related complaints, what they complain about and—on the flip side—which airports receive the least.

Here’s how they did it: Upgraded Points analyzed TSA complaint data—accessed via the TSA FOIA Electronic Reading Room—from 2015 to 2023 at 44 large U.S. airports. Complaints were normalized by passenger volume for accurate comparisons. Upgraded Points also looked at the most common complaints, the airports with the highest percentage of these complaints and the times when these complaints were most frequently reported.

So which airport is the most troublesome when it comes to the high-stress situation that is the TSA security line? Cranky travelers filed the most complaints at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). While the average across airports was 3.92 complaints per 100,000 passengers, Newark received complaints at a rate of 6.83 per 100,000 passengers over the course of the period reviewed. In 2023, Newark received 12.84 complaints per 100,000 passengers.

Following Newark with the most complaints overall, per 100,000 passengers are Palm Beach International (PBI) at 5.78, Orlando International Airport (MCO) at 5.6, Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) at 5.5 and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) at 5.38. The worst offenders in 2023 after Newark are mostly the same: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at 10.35, Palm Beach International Airport at 8.98, Southwest Florida International Airport at 8.92 and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) at 8.91.

The most stress-free airport security lines can be found at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) with just 1.97 complaints per 100,000 passengers overall, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) at 2.63, Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) at 2.74, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) at 2.75 and Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) at 2.8.

Upgraded Points found that the top complaints filed with the TSA were about TSA PreCheck, mishandled property, general customer service, the screening process and handling of special property. Not surprisingly, the months with the most complaints filed were November and December—peak holiday season.

To find out all the details about the top TSA complaints and the airports receiving the most, check out the full study here.