Revealed: the best days and times to visit Disney World in 2023-24

Not much can dampen the magic of a Disney vacation, except for crowds. Waiting in line for rides, shows or food can really spoil the fun, as can bad weather. While there is no crystal ball to guarantee fewer crowds and amazing weather for your Disney visit, the planning pros at MagicGuides have analyzed piles of data to predict when each Disney park will be the least busy in the coming year.

The MagicGuides Crowd Calendar is a dream for those who have the flexibility to plan their trip around the least crowded times of year. Average data from previous years predicts the crowd levels at all four Disney World parks. Not only does the calendar provide information on crowd sizes (ranking each park on each day on a scale of 1-5 from “Light Crowds” to “Heavy Crowds”), it shows average temperatures on each day and when advanced dining reservations are available. All this great info allows you to plan accordingly to maximize your Disney visit.

So what does the calendar reveal about when to visit Disney? MagicGuides has determined that Disney is the least crowded from January 2nd until just before Presidents’ Day week (the third Monday in February), the week after Labor Day until just before Thanksgiving week, and the week following Thanksgiving weekend and before Christmas.

To get even more specific, the calendar shows that the best individual days—based on average crowds and weather—at each park are as follows: October 26, 31 and November 1 at Magic Kingdom; October 24, 25, 26 and 31, and November 1 and 2 at Epcot, October 24, 25, 26 and 31, and November 1 at Hollywood Studios; and from October 23 to 27, October 30 and 31, and November 1, 2, 3, 7 and 8 at Animal Kingdom.

The calendar predicts that late October is expected to be the best time to visit Disney World this year, so start planning that fall vacation now.