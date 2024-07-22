Fast food has a way of uniting us and dividing us. Sure, fast food is universally beloved, hugely crave-able, and each chain has its own merits and setbacks, but when debating which food is the best of the best, controversy ensues.

A new crowd-sourced reader ranking from USA Today lists the top 10 fast food burgers in America, and the top choice is likely not one many Americans would even think of. The list includes regional chains and national chains, and Shake Shack, perhaps surprisingly, didn't even make the cut.

The 10th spot is awarded to The 1921 Slider from White Castle, followed by the Double Western Bacon Cheeseburger from Carl's Jr. and the ever-famous Burger King Whopper in the 8th spot.

The seventh best burger in America is Culver's Double ButterBurger Cheese, found at the Midwestern chain based in Wisconsin. Texas' Double Meat Whataburger, particularly beloved by Texans who frequent the San Antonio-based chain, is in number six. Fifth place goes to Five Guys' cheeseburger, known for its unlimited and customizable toppings. In fourth, the Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger from Jack in the Box.

In third place, a hefty burger. The BBQ Rodeo Burger from BurgerFi gets the bronze medal level accolade, a big beefy burfer with two Angus beef patties, stacked with charred jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, crispy haystack onions, and Memphis sweet BBQ sauce.

The top two spots on the new list belong to California chains. The Double-Double from In-N-Out Burger took second place and a less famous California spot is in first.

The Habit Burger Grill's Double Char is ranked as the best fast food burger in America, though Americans may not be as familiar with the Santa Barbara-based chain. The Habit Burger Grill has over 350 restaurants on the West Coast and East Coast, and their double char stacks caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickles with two chargrilled beef patties on a toasted bun swiped with mayo. Cheese can be added as well.

Is this burger really the best in the nation? There's only one way to find out. Just don't forget a side of fries!