When considering a place to live, crime is a top consideration. Overall crime in the U.S. has declined over the last year, according to FBI data, and violent crime has been steadily decreasing over the past few decades—approximately 50 percent since 1990. Property crimes are up 6.7% from last year, though the rate is still 60 percent lower than 1990. Taking into account data from last year, a new study by U.S. News revealed the safest states in the U.S.

Each year, U.S. News releases its Best States Rankings. As part of this report, the outlet ranked the safest states, factoring in violent crime rates and property crime rates for each state to determine the best states for public safety. Rates vary dramatically among states, and the FBI notes that many factors can affect the amount and type of crime in different areas, from population density and economic conditions to climate and family cohesiveness. But the report provides a framework for assessing public safety.

The safest state in the U.S., according to the U.S. News methodology, is New Hampshire. With a violent crime rate of 126 per 100,000 and a property crime rate of 1,011 per 100,000, New Hampshire enjoys a high rate of public safety. At number two is Maine, followed by Idaho at number three. Three more New England states—Rhode Island at number four, Connecticut at number five and Massachusetts at number eight—made the top ten.

Find the full report of public safety rankings on the U.S. News website.