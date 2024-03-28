Revealed: the trendiest 2024 summer travel destinations

If you’re dreaming of a big summer getaway, now’s the time to start planning. Not sure yet where you want to go? Google Flights has some inspiration for you with the release of its list of the top summer travel destinations for 2024.

The most popular destinations searched for by U.S.-based travelers are what you might expect: London, Paris, Tokyo, Rome, and New York, respectively, make up the top five. Cancun dropped to number six after placing third last year, followed by Orlando, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Athens, Greece. Other U.S. cities like Boston, Honolulu, Miami, Los Angeles, and Denver made the top 20, while Chicago and San Francisco failed to make the list this year.

Google Flights also provides more refined insights on top destinations for couples, families and solo travelers—all of which are giving Turks and Caicos love. Couples are looking to head to Turks and Caicos, the Poconos, the Maldives, Cancun and Gatlinburg. Turks and Caicos also topped the list for families, followed by Myrtle Beach, Jamaica, Cancun and Aruba. Solo travel continues to gain popularity, and Google Flight data reveals that solo travelers are eyeing trips to the likes of Bali, Japan, Acadia National Park in Maine, Turks and Caicos and Costa Rica.