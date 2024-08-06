Cruising in Europe is about to get epic. Royal Caribbean has revealed that the Allure of the Seas is getting a $100 million makeover that will combine unforgettable experiences with the chance to visit must-see European destinations. The upgraded ship will debut in the summer of 2025 with itineraries throughout Europe.

Royal Caribbean is giving a glow-up to Eurotrips for vacationers of all types. From the Pesky Parrot tiki bar to a new 10-story dry slide, the Allure will offer plenty of new thrills and chills.

New offerings include a reimagined Caribbean pool deck with resort-style pools that include casitas, in-pool loungers, daybeds and more, thrilling water slides, a signature poolside bar and poolside snacks with a fiesta of flavors from burritos to quesadillas.

Photograph: Michel Verdure The Ultimate Panoramic Suites feature 200-degree panoramic views with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Nights out will be a party with the Pesky Parrot tiki bar (making its way to the Allure following a successful debut on the Utopia of the Seas), Playmakers Sports Bar and Arcade and The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar. New Ultimate Panoramic Suites will offer 200-degree ocean views, for the best way to end the night.

The ship will also offer plenty of adventurous entertainment, from the adrenaline-pumping Ultimate Abyss and Laser Tag to the latest Royal Escape Room—Apollo 18: Lunar Landing that puts players in the command seat to look for clues and solve puzzles to land the Apollo 18 on the moon.

The upgraded Allure will set sail in April 2025 to European destinations including Marseille, Florence, Rome, Palma de Mallorca and more. In November 2025, the Allure will sail from Fort Lauderdale to the eastern Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Book now on the Royal Caribbean website.