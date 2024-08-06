Take a road trip back in time to celebrate Super 8’s 50th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, the iconic motel chain is turning back the clock and offering rooms at the same rate they charged back in 1974: $8.88.

That’s right, you can stay at one of the chain’s more than 2,700 locations worldwide for less than $10. This nostalgic price is limited to just 888 rooms, however, so you have to act fast.

Here’s how it works: the rate is available on a first-come, first-served basis starting on August 8 at 8am ET. Go to www.super8.com/throwback to book your room. Sales will be fulfilled in the form of 15,000 Wyndham Rewards points–good for at least one free night and redeemable for a minimum of 18 months after purchase. You must be a Wyndham Rewards member and provide your membership number at the time of purchase. Join for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com/join.

"Remember when eight bucks could get you something special? Super 8 sure does,” said Mike Mueller, President of Super 8 by Wyndham. “This milestone isn't about looking back but celebrating how far we've come: from a single hotel in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to one of the world's largest hotel brands with over 2,600 locations worldwide. And while our yearly odometer may read 50—continued investment by our franchisees means our hotels don't look or feel it."

Super 8 recently underwent a massive upgrade while still offering comfortable, budget-friendly accommodations. Now’s your chance to hit the road and check them out at a historically low price, so head over to www.super8.com/throwback on August 8.