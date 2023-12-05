United States
Score flights to Europe for as low as $79 right now

Book before Dec 8 to fly cheap to London, Paris and more

Gerrish Lopez
Thinking about a European getaway? Play Airlines is giving you the chance to fly for cheap for the holidays and beyond, but the flash sale ends this Friday, December 8.

The low-cost airline has flights for as low as $79 one-way to Reykjavik and $99 one-way to Amsterdam, Dublin, London, and Paris. The sale is based on round-trip travel and valid on flights between December 2023 and April 2024 from Play’s four U.S. gateway cities: Logan International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, New York Stewart International Airport and Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

“This year, we experienced an incredible turnout of passengers with our highest consumer demand since operations began in the U.S. We wanted to give our passengers the gift of even more affordable flights so they can plan a dream trip or spontaneous getaway with us,” said PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson, in a statement. “With flights as low as $79, travelers can squeeze more trips into their holiday season or 2024 without adding to their transportation budget.”

Sale fares include a small personal item only, with fees for carry-on and checked luggage starting at $67. Book flights before midnight ET on December 8 on Play’s website.

