acela amtrak train boston to nyc
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

Self check-in is now available on select Amtrak trains

The new process makes boarding a breeze—for some

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Ever find yourself fumbling for your train ticket when the conductor passes through the car to check it? Amtrak recently rolled out a new feature that could make this process a thing of the past. The new technology debuted in December, making it easy for passengers to validate their tickets through the app once on board. The catch is that self check-in is only available on select trains for now.

Self check-in is currently available on a handful of Acela trains in the fleet, and only for first-class passengers. Eligible tickets will display a “Check In” button. Tap the button once you’re at your assigned seat, then scan the barcode above your seat to complete the process. The conductor will be able to recognize passengers who have already checked in, so you can settle in and not worry about showing your ticket.

While the self-service option is only available in first class, Amtrak is considering implementing the technology for business class in the future. The company will be evaluating the feature for efficiency to determine next steps. The new feature follows the addition of other online options like online ordering for in-seat delivery from the cafe.

