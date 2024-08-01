Disney has finally revealed how the Marvel Universe will feature in its Heroes and Villians-themed Destiny cruise ship. The company announced new details about the ship, including Marvel-themed lounges and other features inspired by Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Tony Stark and the Avengers.

The Grand Hall—where passengers are welcomed onto the ship—will have pillars designed to look like the armor and stacked jewelry of Wakanda. There will be lighting effects from a vibranium-inspired fixture and a statue of the Black Panther.

The Sanctum will be a lounge inspired by the sorcerers and mystical artifacts of Doctor Strange. This entertainment parlor will host a variety of activities and will serve an array of cocktails, spirits and coffees. The venue will contain mystical items designed to aid sorcerers in protecting the world, plus unique surprises from Doctor Strange's New York Sanctum, including a circular mirror behind the bar that evokes the building's iconic window.

Photograph: Courtesy Disney Cruise Line

The luxurious Destiny Tower Suite theme is based on Iron Man, with decor inspired by Tony Stark's industrial designs. Suite guests—up to eight—will have incredible views through a two-story window and nearly 2,000 square feet of space. The decor will feature mechanical and armor-inspired elements.

As for the character that will adorn the ship’s stern, Disney revealed that Spider-Man will be the first Marvel character to grace the aft.

The ship’s Marvel-themed dining experience will host a celebration starring Rocket and Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. During dinner, guests can test their knowledge of the Marvel Universe with trivia and activities.

The Destiny will set sail starting in November 2025 on four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean from voyages from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bookings will open to the general public on September 12, 2024. Find more details here.