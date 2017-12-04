Seven new books to cozy up to this December

We paint the coziest of images: A steaming hot cup of coffee, your bed and an enthralling new book. What else could you ever want in the middle of winter?

Turn that image into reality when delving into these seven new, exciting books:

The Vanishing Princess by Jenny Diski (drops December 5)

The author, whose 2016 memoir focused on her terminal cancer diagnosis, passed away last year. This short story collection tackling a variety of subjects honors the writer posthumously.

No Time to Spare by Ursula K. Le Guin (drops December 5)

This book pulls various posts from the sci-fi writer's personal blog, offering her views in the clever and sharp style that she's known for.

One Station Away by Olaf Olafsson (drops December 5)

In this work of fiction, Olafsson, who is also the current head of Time Warner and the former CEO of Sony, chronicles the life of a neurologist in New York City and the three women that help shape it.

Three Daughters of Eve by Elif Shafak (drops December 5)

The novel focuses on Peri, a middle-aged Muslim woman that lives in Istanbul, and her friends Mona and Shirin. Taking the reader through a long journey from Peri's college years to the present, Shafak tackles themes of religion, feminism and more in this powerful read.

Spy on the First Person by Sam Shepard (drops December 5)

This is the famous playwright/actor/author's final posthumous novel—necessary reading for both his fans and theater lovers.

Enchantress of Numbers by Jennifer Chiaverini (drops December 5)

This historical fiction novel focuses on Ada Lovelace, a central figures in the computer science world of the 19th century.

Year One by Nora Roberts (drops December 5)

The famous Roberts writes... apocalyptic fiction? In Year One, an epidemic causes civilization to collapse and a group of survivors attempt to get out of New York and head west.